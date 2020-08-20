GARRETT — Garrett council member Dave Demske suggested Tuesday that the city suspend a rate study for the water and wastewater utilities this year.
“If we have no intention to raise rates, why do the study?” he asked. Demske said both utility superintendents agreed to the idea.
The proposal will be brought back to the council in September, along with the city budget and wage and salary ordinances.
A rate study is already underway for the electric utility, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
A measure to acknowledge the Garrett Common Council as the separate fiscal body for budget adoption for the Garrett Public Library was presented for review Tuesday. The measure will be brought before the council at its Sept. 1 session for adoption.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 162 total calls between Aug. 4-17, including 63 traffic tickets, 53 traffic warnings and five property-damage accidents. The report showed 14 arrests that included six warrants, three each for traffic and drugs, and two miscellaneous arrests. The activity increase was due to a recent Operation Pullover campaign, the chief said. Officers also made 40 security checks, according the report.
McPherson also noted four officers in his department are in the application process in Fort Wayne.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 22 violations during the Aug. 4-17 period, with eight weed, high grass and rubbish violations, and four vehicle violations. The report noted 12 certified letters sent, 25 code violations complied, five abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance, two abates forwarded to City Hall for the Street Department to mow and/or clean up, and three third-offense violations.
Mayor Todd Fiandt thanked police and fire personnel for helping with a birthday parade last week for a 2-year-old cancer patient Kenzlee Knight.
Fiandt also noted a free concert featuring The Bulldogs will be held at Eastside Park Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. People should bring chairs and blankets. Social distancing will be observed.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff thanked everyone who was behind making sure the street trees were trimmed. One of his clients also commented how nice they looked earlier in the day.
"They never looked better,” Brinkerhoff said.
