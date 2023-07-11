Garrett Class of 1966 to meet Saturday
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 alumni luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Contact Betty Groh at 357-5779 with any questions.
