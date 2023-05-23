GARRETT — Garrett’s baseball team closed out regular season play this week with two wins in three games.
The Railroaders (11-13) will host the Class 3A sectional this week, playing Concordia in the only game Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 6-2 in a May 16 game. The Railroaders topped Heritage 9-8 the following night. Thursday, Garrett traveled to Lakeland, returning on the short end of a 6-3 decision.
Garrett 6, Prairie Heights 2
The Railroaders scored twice in the bottom of the first and added three more runs in the home half of the fourth.
Both Panther runs came in the fifth, and Garrett tallied once in its half of the frame.
Luke Holcomb and Aiden Orth led Garrett’s 12-hit attack with three hits apiece.
Holcomb doubled and drove in two runs. Orth collected three singles and drove in three runs.
Calder Hefty and Peyton Simmons had two hits each. One of Simmons’ hits was a double.
Jacob Molargik pitched into the sixth inning, allowing seven hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out four. Grant Byers pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out three.
Garrett 9, Heritage 8
The Railroaders trailed 4-0 after three innings, but scored three times in the fourth. The Patriots answered with one in the fifth before Garrett exploded for six runs in the sixth. Heritage made it interesting with three runs in the seventh.
Each team picked up 10 hits.
Calder Hefty and Aiden Orth had two hits each for Garrett. Luke Holcomb, Camren Ruble and Peyton Simmons picked up doubles. Hefty, Jacob Molargik and Simmons drove in two runs each.
James Kimmel retired one batter in the first inning. Kimmel gave up two hits and three earned runs. Elijah Chapman, who picked up the win, tossed six innings of relief. He gave up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Grant Byers retired two batters in the seventh, giving up one hit, an earned run and two walks.
Lakeland 6, Garrett 3
Host Lakeland scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings. Garrett picked up two in the fifth and Lakeland added three in the home half of the inning. The Railroaders’ final run came in the top of the sixth.
Luke Holcomb had two hits — both doubles — for Garrett. Peyton Simmons batted in two runs.
Holcomb pitched the first five innings, allowing six hits and six runs — five of which were earned — while walking two and striking out five. Grant Byers pitched an inning of hitless relief, walking one and striking out one.
