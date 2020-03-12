GARRETT — Garrett’s third annual Railroader Rush show choir contest, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The decision was made Wednesday by Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Superintendent Tonya Weaver and Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith after speaking to the DeKalb County Health Department, which recommended cancellation.
“Approximately two hours after we made our decision, ISSMA issued a statement that all festivals through April 11 were being canceled, including state show choir competition,” said Garrett Encore choir directors Jenny Fast and Kelly Gomes.
Ten schools had registered to bring 16 choirs to Garrett, with two middle school, five small school unisex, and nine small school mixed groups. The event was billed as “The Small School Showdown” on showchoir.com.
“Fortunately, because our administration worked quickly to make a decision, we were able to save money and cancel most of our vendors without penalty. Most of them have rolled our deposits over to next year so we are not out too much money,” the directors added.
“The students are devastated, as are we. We had one of our most successful seasons up-to-date, receiving the highest ISSMA score ever achieved by a Garrett choir last Saturday at East Noble,” she said. “We would have more than likely made state this year. In addition, senior Kaylee Martin broke a school record by receiving five “best female solo in a show” awards! It was a very successful season, and we are super-sad that it had to end so abruptly,” the directors said.
They credited the booster organization, particularly Nora Kosmatka, Jamie and Sheena Weller and Michelle Dapp, saying they worked hard this year and had planned “a really excellent event” for Saturday. Gomes said they are looking into the possibility of hosting something in May if other schools are interested.
“At this point, we’re just waiting to see how bad this whole thing gets and waiting for the dust to settle,” the directors added.
“Although it’s very difficult, we completely understand why we had to make this decision," they added. "At the very least, Encore will have one last performance on Saturday, May 9, at our annual Bravo concert."
