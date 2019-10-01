GARRETT — The Garrett Historical Museum will host Creek Chub Bait Day on Saturday, Oct. 5 at from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public, admission is free.
Get out grandpa’s old tackle box and find out which ones to fish with and which items to save. Lure historians Dave Budd and Steve Pepple will be on hand to help sort out old tackle items. Items do not have to be Creek Chub — all old lures and other items are welcome.
While Garrett was home to Creek Chub Bait Company for many years, a Creek Chub factory was also located in nearby Ashley. Several tackle companies also play a part the history in Indiana. Elkhart had an operation for metal lures; North Manchester made tackle items, as did Kendallville, the home of Caligan Bait Company, a big name in the fly fishing world.
Finley Bait and Tackle was located on Old Road 3 north of Avilla where Don Finley sold the Finley Special lure. Lighter-N-Cork was a smaller fly-fishing company once located in Garrett. The company sold out around World War II and moved to Auburn and changed the name to ShurLuk Manufacturing Company.
Agar Bug Company, which was located in Butler from 1941 until 1956, was founded by Amos Garfield Rimmel in his basement before moving to the second floor of the former R.L. Barrett Variety Store on South Broadway. The business relocated to Auburn in 1956. The Rosenberry Bait Company in Garrett produced ShurLur wooden baits in the 1930s.
Old advertising can be interesting in the tackle world, organizers said.
Also on Oct. 5, the Model Train Club will be running in the basement of the Garrett Historical Museum located inside the old restored freight house on the north side of the Herb Kleeman Underpass, on the west side of Randolph St. (St. Rd. 327) in downtown Garrett. The Garrett Historical Museum is in inside the old restored freight house in the north side city park.
Come enjoy free coffee and parking. First come, first served.
Museum president John Mohre welcomes everyone to stop in and take advantage of this free service. People can phone him at 260-908-0754 with any questions, or contact project chairman Ron Matthews at 260-357-3607.
