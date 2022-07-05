Arrested in Noble County
Shelby M. Finley, 30, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. June 24 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua M. Johnson, 367, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was booked at 3:55 p.m. June 27 to serve a sentence relating to a court order relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information was provided.
Blake C. Oberlin, 23, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. June 27 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Nicolas L. Stotelmyer, 22, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was booked at 2:52 p.m. June 28 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Stephanie Gulley, 34, of Leesburg, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging auto theft, a Level 6 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement.
Blake Oberlin, 23, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. June 24 by Auburn Police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Dombroff, 52, of the 200 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor charges.
Jayson Garringer, 45, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. June 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal recklessness and battery, both Level 6 felonies; and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Bruce, 36, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. June 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffanie Wine, 39, of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. June 25 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Grote, 31, of the 200 block of South S.R. 327, Angola, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. June 26 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Sproat, 64, of the 100 block of North Union Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. June 27 by Garrett Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Allan Pressler, 43, of the 12500 block of U.S. 33 North, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. June 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 5 felony.
Jennifer Mullins, 42, of the 600 block of South 5th Street, Cambridge City, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. June 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Carey, 39, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. June 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent with prior, a Level 5 felony.
Jesse Napier, 36, of the 900 block of Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. June 30 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
