GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser Butler Community School District is partnering with Parkview Health to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible to members of the community.
A pop-up clinic at the J.E. Ober Elementary School gymnasium will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. All residents 12 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine.
The clinic will be open 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, for first doses and Wednesday, Oct. 13 for second doses. The J.E. Ober Elementary School gymnasium is located at Door 10, 801 E. Houston St.
“Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD appreciates the partnership with Parkview Health in bringing vaccination opportunities right to our community,” said Superintendent Tonya Weaver. “We hope this option provides convenience for individuals in Garrett who wish to participate.”
Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health, said the vaccines are safe and effective tools for preventing COVID-19.
“We are grateful to partner with the school to make vaccination convenient for those in Garrett and the surrounding community,” Charles said.
To pre-register fro the clinic, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov and when prompted, enter ZIP Code 46738. Under “Parkview at Garrett Schools PVAX,” click “Schedule an Appointment” and complete the required fields.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
