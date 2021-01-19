Jo Tracey
GARRETT — Jo Lorraine “Lorrie” Tracey, 64, of Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Monteal Lepper
LAOTTO — Monteal C. Lepper, 79, of LaOtto, died Jan. 7, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Keith Keltner Jr.
FORT WAYNE — Keith H. Keltner Jr., 81, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Jan. 8, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
William Jones
AUBURN — William C. “Bill” Jones, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jerald Reed
AUBURN — Jerald L. Reed, 74, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Sattison
AUBURN — Phyllis Mae Sattison, 80, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Vernon Steury
AUBURN — Vernon Steury, 71, of Auburn, died Jan. 11, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Richard McBride Sr.
BUTLER — Richard L. McBride Sr., 88, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Annis Squier
WATERLOO — Annis Squier, 87, of Waterloo, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jane Studebaker
FORT WAYNE — Jane M. Studebaker, 74, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Spencerville, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Amanda Keister
KENDALLVILLE — Amanda Jane Keister, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Billy Plfeidner
KENDALLVILLE — Billy A. Pfleidner, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Jan. 13, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handling arrangements.
Marjorie Schrader
KENDALLVILLE — Marjorie Lou Schrader, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.
A celebration of the lives of Thomas and Marjorie Schrader will be held at a later date.
Philip Stephan
KENDALLVILLE — Philip E. Stephan, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Grubb Jr.
ANGOLA — James R. Grubb Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 11, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Sharon Sauter
ANGOLA — Sharon L. Sauter, 67, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Donald Stone Jr.
ANGOLA — Donald Jay Stone Jr., 71, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Richard Daugherty
FREMONT — Richard “Red” Daugherty, 87, of Fremont, died Jan. 11, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.