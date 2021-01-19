Jo Tracey

GARRETT — Jo Lorraine “Lorrie” Tracey, 64, of Garrett, died Jan. 9, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Monteal Lepper

LAOTTO — Monteal C. Lepper, 79, of LaOtto, died Jan. 7, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Keith Keltner Jr.

FORT WAYNE — Keith H. Keltner Jr., 81, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Jan. 8, 2021.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

William Jones

AUBURN — William C. “Bill” Jones, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jerald Reed

AUBURN — Jerald L. Reed, 74, of Auburn, died Jan. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Sattison

AUBURN — Phyllis Mae Sattison, 80, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Vernon Steury

AUBURN — Vernon Steury, 71, of Auburn, died Jan. 11, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Richard McBride Sr.

BUTLER — Richard L. McBride Sr., 88, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Annis Squier

WATERLOO — Annis Squier, 87, of Waterloo, died Jan. 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Jane Studebaker

FORT WAYNE — Jane M. Studebaker, 74, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Spencerville, died Jan. 14, 2021.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Amanda Keister

KENDALLVILLE — Amanda Jane Keister, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Billy Plfeidner

KENDALLVILLE — Billy A. Pfleidner, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Jan. 13, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handling arrangements.

Marjorie Schrader

KENDALLVILLE — Marjorie Lou Schrader, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.

A celebration of the lives of Thomas and Marjorie Schrader will be held at a later date.

Philip Stephan

KENDALLVILLE — Philip E. Stephan, 77, of Kendallville, died Jan. 10, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Grubb Jr.

ANGOLA — James R. Grubb Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 11, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Sharon Sauter

ANGOLA — Sharon L. Sauter, 67, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Donald Stone Jr.

ANGOLA — Donald Jay Stone Jr., 71, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Richard Daugherty

FREMONT — Richard “Red” Daugherty, 87, of Fremont, died Jan. 11, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.