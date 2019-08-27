GARRETT — Looking at photos of previous pastors at the Garrett United Methodist Church, Erik Smith is pretty sure he is the youngest.
At 25, he became pastor of the Garrett congregation on July 1, having already led the Methodist church in Shipshewana for the past six years.
“That’s where I learned a lot about the ministry,” he said.
Even though he grew up in the church, “That was definitely a big test for them, and myself,” he said of his first congregation. “It was a real calling and it has made me a better person.”
Wearing a Star Wars T-shirt in his Garrett office on a recent Tuesday morning, Smith recalls watching Episode 1 of the movie series at the Garrett Silver Screen Cinema in 1999. Twenty years later, his appointment to lead the local congregation came as a bit of a surprise.
Since his arrival in Garrett, he has been trying to feel out what needs need to be met, what things to continue from the previous pastor and what changes need to be made.
“In every single church, you have the same struggle, you still have the same mentality and the same teaching. You might have to go back, to present in a different way. It’s not going to be anything different, but I may have to adjust a little bit, but still go towards the truth,” he said.
“For now, the main change is just me speaking. I always try each week to present the Word with as much energy as I have seen other people doing it. And as much energy as I have seen God do in my life,” Smith said.
He tries not to make his 25-to-30 minutes Sunday morning messages boring.
“That’s huge. They might not be a feel-good message to some, but I have a job to do,” said Smith.
“It’s got to come from God’s word, the mission of the church. Our mission is to serve and to have joy through that.”
The 2012 East Noble graduate said “a ton of people have helped” him in his journey to the pulpit, including encouragement from instructor Zach Hayden of Excellence ATA Martial Arts in Kendallville.
“He was a big influence,” said Smith.
Smith said he knew his calling was to serve the Lord from an early age.
He began lay speaking at the age of 14 at his home church in Kendallville, encouraged by former pastors John Maxon and Sherri Long.
“They saw a gift and helped nurture it,” he said. Since July, Long has twice visited the local church to hear him speak. “I really appreciated that she came,” he said.
It was during his taekwondo training as a youth Smith met future wife Joanna Deal. Both are black belts and served as instructors at the academy. Smith continues as instructor on a part-time basis.
“We were like-minded,” he said of Joanna. “At age 16, I knew she was the one.”
Smith graduated from high school early specifically to get married. They were off on their honeymoon instead of attending his commencement.
“It was either go to graduation or go on a honeymoon — and I liked (Joanna) more. I wanted to commit to that,” he said. “It mainly comes from my value of family.”
Like his own, she also comes from a family very involved in their church, including parents Ted and Margie Deal.
“Joanna has been a huge support,” he said. She served as his secretary at the previous church. The couple are the parents of two boys, James, 3 and Ezekiel, two months.
“She is usually the person I bounce ideas off of, can we make this work,” he said of his wife.
Smith said he is working toward his Bachelor’s degree online with a goal to attend seminary and become a “pastor’s pastor.”
In the coming weeks, Smith has set his sights on building a relationship with the church, help those in the church and family and to reach out into the community.
Smith said the congregation has a solid team of volunteers in the church’s ministry, including Sunday school classes and working in the Community Care Food Pantry that is part of the Garrett church. The pantry serves all in DeKalb County and nearby communities.
So often, people are reaching out – but must also be mindful to look for needs closer to home.
“If you can’t help your family, how can you help somebody else?” he asked.
“All churches have family problems, joys that they have in their lives, and sicknesses, nothing completely different. They have the same sins and also the same blessings. Just a different face to it,” he added.
People can listen to Smith’s messages on the Garrett United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
