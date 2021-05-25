Arrested in Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. May 20 on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Nelson was released on his own recognizance.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Taylor Luna, 24, of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. May 11 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Dustin Wilcox, 37, of the 1300 block Dennison Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. May 11 on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Nicole Jarnagin, 38, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. May 11 by Butler Police on a warrant for a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor
Willie Jones, 44, of the 1100 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. May 12 on a warrant for charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Weber, 41, of the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Joshua Page, 31, of the 500 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Aikins, 57, of the 4900 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexis Hicks, 24, of the 400 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging violation of family restoration court by criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Barrington, 45, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. May 13 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. May 13 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Samuel Krontz, 41, of the 400 block of East South Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cody Nelson, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aaron Bevis, 19, of the 6800 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. May 14 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as A Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Billy Collins, 42, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. May 14 by the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Justin Wilson, 33, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. May 14 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sara Grogg, 37, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. May 15 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jill Hartman, 27, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. May 15 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Conn, 33, of the 500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. May 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Eric Culbertson, 45, of the 200 block of West 6th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. May 17 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Cody Pitts, 27, of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. May 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
