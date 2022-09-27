James Gerber

GARRETT — James R. Gerber, 94, of Kendallville and formerly of Garrett, died Sept. 21, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Roger Foss

AVILLA — Roger Foss, 73, of Avilla, died Sept. 16, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Lona Robertson

AVILLA — Lona Robertson, 76, of Avilla, died Sept. 17, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Retha Butler

AUBURN — Retha Dawn Butler, 90, of Auburn, died Sept. 21, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Daniel Fett

AUBURN — Daniel L. Fett, 63, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ronald Hagewood

AUBURN — Ronald Paul Hagewood, 79, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Roger Rinehold

WATERLOO — Roger D. Rinehold, 78, of Waterloo, died Sept. 18, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Betty Carter

KENDALLVILLE — Betty I. Carter, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 17, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Steven Herendeen

KENDALLVILLE — Steven J. Herendeen, 75, of Kendallville, died Sept. 16, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

