James Gerber
GARRETT — James R. Gerber, 94, of Kendallville and formerly of Garrett, died Sept. 21, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Roger Foss
AVILLA — Roger Foss, 73, of Avilla, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lona Robertson
AVILLA — Lona Robertson, 76, of Avilla, died Sept. 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Retha Butler
AUBURN — Retha Dawn Butler, 90, of Auburn, died Sept. 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Fett
AUBURN — Daniel L. Fett, 63, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronald Hagewood
AUBURN — Ronald Paul Hagewood, 79, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Roger Rinehold
WATERLOO — Roger D. Rinehold, 78, of Waterloo, died Sept. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Betty Carter
KENDALLVILLE — Betty I. Carter, 93, of Kendallville, died Sept. 17, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Steven Herendeen
KENDALLVILLE — Steven J. Herendeen, 75, of Kendallville, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
