GARRETT — A Garrett family restaurant is reopening today following a report of a customer testing positive for COVID-19.
Tammy Frost, owner of T & R Junction at 104 N. Peters St., said she decided to close the restaurant Saturday afternoon in the interest of caution. A week earlier, an 84-year-old customer experienced what was thought to be heat exhaustion and was taken to the emergency room by her son. The customer later died in an area hospital from congestive heart failure.
Frost was contacted by a family member this past weekend and advised that even though it was not the cause of death, the victim tested positive for coronavirus.
Because the customer had been inside the restaurant, Frost chose to close the eatery and contacted the DeKalb County Health Department. She has since been advised to monitor the situation and watch for any signs of the illness or other symptoms.
“As soon as I found out, I wanted to be safe. A couple employees were freaking out,” Frost said.
Twelve employees, including cooks and the wait staff, have all been tested and received negative results at various testing sites including Walmart, CVS and after-hour health clinics.
“Apparently, I overreacted,” Frost posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page about her decision to close.
The restaurant will continue to follow guidelines from the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — including wearing face masks, providing hand sanitizer for customers and staff, implementing social distancing, plus sanitizing menus and tables between customers — when it reopens today at 6 a.m. following a deep cleaning Tuesday.
“We found out we didn’t have to close, but we wanted everybody to be safe,” Frost said. “I will always do what is best for the customers and employees.”
Earlier this spring, T & R provided some 16,000 free meals for area families in a 10-week period in response to the state’s stay-at-home orders.
