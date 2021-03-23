FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, has announced his office is accepting entries for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Entries will be accepted by electronic means this year.
The theme of the 2021 contest is patriotism.
Patriotism is the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to the United States. Students are asked to try to think outside of the box when deciding what patriotism means.
All submissions are due by Thursday, April 15. Participants should email their submission to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov.
The email submission should contain the following attachments:
• A clear, high-resolution picture of the students’ artwork uploaded in a PDF, JPEG, or PNG file; and
• A scanned, signed copy of the Student Information and Release Form, complete to the best of the student’s ability, and uploaded as a PDF.
The subject line of the email should read “2021 Congressional Art Competition Submission.”
The email body should include:
• Student’s name
• School’s name
• Art teacher’s name
• Student’s grade level
• Name of artwork
• Medium used; and
• Description of artwork
Students are asked to write in why they think their piece captures this year’s theme, and what the chosen image means to them.
This competition is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 3rd District, which includes all of DeKalb County.
The artwork that wins the district competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The winner will receive two tickets to Washington D.C. from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception. The date of the reception is to be determined.
The virtual online gallery will launch April 21.
For additional details on the competition rules and guidelines, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Congressman Banks’ website.
