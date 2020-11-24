GARRETT — Three players reached double figures and another had nine as Class 3A No. 6 Garrett cruised to a 58-21 win over DeKalb at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Friday.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders (5-0) with 17 points. Bailey Kelham had 16 and Taylor Gerke added 11. Morgan Ostrowski was close behind with nine points.
The Railroaders connected for nine three-pointers against the Barons; five from Armstrong, two from Kelham and one each from Ostrowski and Faith Owen.
DeKalb (1-4) tried to keep the game at a slower pace, with deliberate, perimeter passing while Garrett wanted to force the issue and use its defense to generate offense.
Christina Yarian scored twice for the Barons, first from the left baseline 40 seconds into the action, and again on a hook shot in the lane with 3 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first, tying the score at 4-4.
Kelham scored nine of her points in the first, including threes with 3:07 left and again two minutes later. Armstrong connected from downtown in the final minute for a 14-4 lead after one.
After Yarian’s second basket, the Barons didn’t score the rest of the half. Garrett only scored nine points in the second, however. After Owen’s three with 5:43 left in the half, the hosts didn’t score again until Gerke stole the ball and scored.
There was no scoring in the final 2:45 as the teams combined for nine turnovers.
Yarian broke DeKalb’s long dry spell with a bucket in the paint early in the third. The Barons added two more scores, one each from Lillie Cone and Yarian again, cutting the deficit to 23-10.
Garrett got on the board when Ostrowski drained a three from the key with 5:45 left. On Garrett’s next possession, Armstrong hit one from the left corner.
The Railroaders pulled away, turning DeKalb misses into transition scores at the other end.
Owen finished with three points and Abby Weaver had two for Garrett.
Garrett JV 31, DeKalb 21
Garrett built a 23-14 lead after three quarters.
Makenna Malcolm had 10 points and Halle Hatheway added eight to lead the reserve Railroaders. Evie Pepple had seven points to lead DeKalb.
Brooklyn Jacobs picked up seven points and Aida Haynes added six.
