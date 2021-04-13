WATERLOO — DeKalb and Garrett just beat the rain as they finished their boys and girls dual track meets Thursday.
It was a double-victory night for the Railroaders, with the girls winning 92-40 and the boys prevailing 72-60.
Brayden Kennedy was a triple winner for the Garrett boys, placing first in the 100, long jump and high jump. He also joined Sam Ross, Lukas Swager and Tyler Gater on Garrett’s first-place 4x100-meter relay unit.
Seth Montoya won the 200 and 400 for the Garrett boys and ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Zak Klopfenstein, Kenan Kennedy and Luke Coffman. Chandler Minnich was also a double winner for the Big Train, finishing first in the high hurdles and the pole vault.
Swager won the 300 intermediate hurdles for Garrett, while Clifford Andrews was first in the shot put and Joel Barkey placed first in the discus.
The Garrett girls got double wins from Emma Kioski in the 100 and 200, and Nataley Armstrong in the 400 and 800.
Kioski joined with Tia Spiece, Zoey Martin and Valencia Placencia for a win in the 4x100. Spiece and Armstrong combined with Aida Haynes and Addison Elbert for victory in the 4x400.
Jordan Baer won the 100 hurdles, Ella Baver the 300 hurdles and Lexi Gordon the high jump.
Garrett boys 72, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. B. Kennedy (GR) 11.0, 2. K. Kennedy (GR) 12.0, 3. Zimmerman (DK) 12.5. 200 — Montoya (GR) 24.4, K. Kennedy (GR) 25.5, 3. Warfield (GR) 25.7. 400 — 1. Montoya (GR) 56.0, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 57.6, 3. Klopfenstein (Gar) 57.7. 800 — 1. B. McIntire (DK) 2:17, 2. Coffman (GR) 2:17.8, 3. McMain (Gar) 2:22.4. 1,600 — 1. B. McIntire (DK) 5:03, 2. McMain (GR) 5:07, 3. Coffman (GR) 5:08.5.
110 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 19.4, T-2. Swager (GR) and Gillian (DK) 20.0. 300 hurdles — 1. Swager (GR) 49.2, 2. Balzer (Gar) 50.6, 3. Gillian (DK) 54.0. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett (B. Kennedy, Ross, Swager, Gater) 48.4. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett (Klopfenstein, K. Kennedy, Coffman, Montoya) 3:59.3. 4x800 relay — 1. DeKalb (Fillenwarth, Rowe, J. McIntire, B. McIntire) 9:05.4.
Shot put — 1. Andrews (GR) 37-4, 2. Brown (DK) 34-8, 3. Babcock (DK) 34-4. Discus — 1. Barkey (GR) 113-10, 2. Clingan (GR) 103-2, 3. Gould (GR) 100-4. Long jump — 1. B. Kennedy (GR) 17-5, T-2. Koskie (GR) and Warfield (GR) 16-10 1/2. High jump — 1. B. Kennedy (GR) 6-0, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-6, 3. J. McIntire (DK) 5-4. Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 10-0, 2. J. McIntire (DK) 9-0, 3. Gillian (DK) 8-0.
Garrett girls 72, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. Kioski (GR) 13.3, 2. T. Spiece (GR) 13.4, 3. Allen (DK) 13.5. 200 — 1. Kioski (GR) 29.3, 2. Allen (DK) 29.9, 3. Placencia (GR) 30.4. 400 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 1:05.1, 2. T. Spiece (GR) 1:07.8. 3. DeTray (DK) 1:08.1. 800 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 2:44.3, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:45.8, 3. Swift (DK) 2:54.4. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:57.6, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 6:07.3, 3. Woodcox (DK) 6:30.6. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 12:39, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 12:42, 3. Md. Malcolm (Gar) 14:04.
100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 17.5, 2. Warner (DK) 17.8, 3. Miller (DK) 18.0. 300 hurdles — 1. Baver (GR) 56.7, 2. Gordon (GR) 57.8, 3. Baier (GR) 59.2. 4x100 relay — 1. Garrett (T. Spiece, Martin, Kioski, Placencia) 55.5. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett (T. Spiece, Haynes, Elbert, Armstrong) 4:49.4. 4x800 relay — 1. DeKalb (Bennett, DeTray, Swift, Winebrenner) 11:23.8.
Shot put — 1. Brown (DK) 33-1 1/2, 2. Tinkler (GR) 30-9 1/2, 3. Hicks (DK) 30-0. Discus — 1. Brown (DK) 92-8, 2. Weaver (GR) 91-8, 3. Hicks (DK) 85-0. Long jump — 1. Leslie (DK) 13-6, 2. Gordon (GR) 13-2 1/2, 3. Martin (GR) 12-7 3/4. High jump — 1. Gordon (GR) 4-8, 2. Warner (DK) 4-6, 3. Hillary (DK) 4-2. Pole vault — 1. Collins (DK) 8-0, 2. Baer (GR) 8-0, 3. Baver (GR) 7-0.
