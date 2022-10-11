Arrested in DeKalb County
Nathan Isaac, 34, of the 400 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 30 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joseph Allen, 22, of the 800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Sept. 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Patrick Bell, 54, of the 10200 block of Old Leo Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kent Strock, 21, of the 800 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Travis Woodward, 30, of the 9500 block of Village Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 1 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Aislinn J. Colburn, 23, of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Combs, 41, of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Duncan, 41, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
April Salay, 48, of the 600 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dakota Fell, 28, of the 300 block of South Union Street, Ashley, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Haleigh Hornett, 26, of the 400 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Laclaysha Smith, 21, of the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3 by Indiana State Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Fifield, 43, of the 2200 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Oct. 3 by Butler Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Custer, 34, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Kempf, 31, of the 200 block of East Lynn Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 4 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Felisha Malone, 47, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and failure to report, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aaron Nowakowski, 18, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 4 by Garrett Police on a charge of contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Khendal Moore, 18, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 6:01 a.m. Oct. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gerard Green, 18, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Oct. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of organized theft, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jayhda Horn, 18, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Oct. 6 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass and theft, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
John Justice, 54, of the 15000 block of Johnson Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sara King, 42, of the 700 block of Oakdale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 7 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.