GARRETT — Garrett police officers handled just under 3,900 calls for service in 2020.
Police Chief Roland McPherson recently released a year-end report for his department.
Garrett officers responded to 3,878 calls, an average of just over 323 calls per month.
That's a decrease from nearly 4,500 calls in 2019.
July was the busiest month, with 397 total calls, while April was the slowest with 250. There were 251 calls in November.
Police handled 317 calls in January, 312 in February, 298 in March, 250 in April, 339 in May, 364 in June, 397 in July, 375 in August, 327 in September, 334 in October, 251 in November and 314 in December.
Police made 510 arrests last year, an increase of 49 percent from 2019, according to McPherson's report.
January was the busiest month for arrests with 74. Police made 54 arrests in February and 53 in December. The quietest months were April, with 23 arrests and 29 in May.
In 2020, police wrote 530 tickets and issued 1,200 traffic warnings. Those categories show decreases from 2019 numbers.
August was the leading month for both traffic tickets (123) and warnings (193). April, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, had the fewest with 12 tickets and 18 warnings.
Garrett officers investigated 103 property damage crashes and eight personal injury accidents in 2020. Both categories are lower than 2019 figures, according to McPherson's report.
There were 16 property damage crashes in August and 11 in February. There were three injury accidents in February.
