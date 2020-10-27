Area Football Sectional Results
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian 40, Lakeland 6
Tippecanoe Valley 49, South Bend Washington 22
Jimtown 26, Garrett 3
West Noble 14, John Glenn 0
Class 4A, Sectional 19
East Noble 35, Columbia City 7
DeKalb 7, Angola 0
Leo 14, Northridge 7
NorthWood 20, Wawasee 7
Class 4A, Sectional 20
Marion 49, Mississinewa 28
South Side 30, New Haven 20
Wayne 12, Huntington North 8
Delta 48, Jay County 0
Class 3A, Sectional 27
Concordia by forfeit over Peru
Oak Hill 28, Bellmont 0
Maconaquah 43, Northwestern 0
Norwell 40, Heritage 0
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Prairie Heights 18, Woodlan 8
Eastside 40, Bluffton 7
Bishop Luers 56, Whitko 7
Fairfield 38, Central Noble 12
Class A, Sectional 43
Tri-Central 30, Wes-Del 28
South Adams 41, Union City 0
Monroe Central 72, Taylor 0
Class A, Sectional 44
Triton 24, Churubusco 14
Adams Central 39, Fremont 6
Caston 34, North Miami 28
Southwood 36, Northfield 0
