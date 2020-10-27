Area Football Sectional Results

Class 3A, Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian 40, Lakeland 6

Tippecanoe Valley 49, South Bend Washington 22

Jimtown 26, Garrett 3

West Noble 14, John Glenn 0

Class 4A, Sectional 19

East Noble 35, Columbia City 7

DeKalb 7, Angola 0

Leo 14, Northridge 7

NorthWood 20, Wawasee 7

Class 4A, Sectional 20

Marion 49, Mississinewa 28

South Side 30, New Haven 20

Wayne 12, Huntington North 8

Delta 48, Jay County 0

Class 3A, Sectional 27

Concordia by forfeit over Peru

Oak Hill 28, Bellmont 0

Maconaquah 43, Northwestern 0

Norwell 40, Heritage 0

Class 2A, Sectional 35

Prairie Heights 18, Woodlan 8

Eastside 40, Bluffton 7

Bishop Luers 56, Whitko 7

Fairfield 38, Central Noble 12

Class A, Sectional 43

Tri-Central 30, Wes-Del 28

South Adams 41, Union City 0

Monroe Central 72, Taylor 0

Class A, Sectional 44

Triton 24, Churubusco 14

Adams Central 39, Fremont 6

Caston 34, North Miami 28

Southwood 36, Northfield 0

