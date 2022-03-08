Ruth Quince

GARRETT — Ruth G. Quince, 85, of Garrett, died March 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lee Christlieb

AVILLA — Lee F. Christlieb, 82, of Avilla and a 1957 graduate of Garrett High School, died March 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Richard Squier

WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” Squier, 88, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died March 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Norma Kirk

LAOTTO — Norma R. Kirk, 84, of LaOtto, died Feb. 28, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Barbara Davis

AUBURN — Barbara J. Davis, 89, of Auburn, died March 1, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Bassett

BUTLER — John C. Bassett, 44, of Butler, died March 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Horn

BUTLER — Phyllis (Campbell) Horn, 94, of Butler, died Feb. 26, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Tyler Maynard

BUTLER — Tyler Joseph Maynard, 28, of Butler, died Feb. 28, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Jarke

HUDSON — Phyllis Jarke, 90, of Hudson, died Feb. 25, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Patty Osborn

KENDALLVILLE — Patty Osborn, 74, of Kendallville, died Feb. 27, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Mary Schlotterback

KENDALLVILLE — Mary Kathryn “Mary K” Schlotterback, 104, of Kendallville, died Feb. 27, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Harold Uhl

KENDALLVILLE — Harold Uhl, 94, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Terry Jones

BRIMFIELD — Terry Lee Jones, 76, of Brimfield, died Feb. 28, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marcia Crow

MONGO — Marcia Louise Crow, 90, of Mongo, died Feb. 27, 2022.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

