GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department is now one of 15 law enforcement agencies in the state to have a permanent child safety seat fitting station and is the only police department in the four-county northeast Indiana area to provide this service.
It is the second permanent fitting station in DeKalb County, with the Women’s Care Center of Auburn being the other option available.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute manages a network of Child Safety Seat Inspection Stations — places where parents and caregivers can make appointments to have their child safety seats inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician. The certified technician will evaluate the way that the child is currently traveling, check the child’s current restraint for recalls, proper fit and proper installation. The parent or caregiver is instructed in how to properly use and install the child restraint.
The inspection is a free service. Caregivers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to visit one of approximately 104 Child Safety Seat Inspection Stations across Indiana.
The Garrett Police Department issues Project LOVE (Law Officer Voucher and Enforcement) vouchers through its electronic citation and warning system to parents at accident scenes or during traffic stops who are cited for child restraint violations. Parents can redeem these vouchers at permanent fitting stations near their home, where they will be redeemed for child seat education on proper use and installation and a child restraint, if deemed necessary, by the child passenger safety technician.
All child restraints provided are at no cost to the Garrett Police Department or City of Garrett and are provided to the inspection station by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and Automotive Safety Program in an effort to keep children safe.
