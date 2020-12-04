Hi to all of you here in Garrett Indiana.
I would like to address some plans and hopes for the City of Garrett the next four years.
With all that has been put into our downtown the last year, we still need some building owners to possibly apply for the downtown matching façade grant. This grant is a matching grant up to $10,000. We, that is the city administration, are very happy with those that have applied. We have high hopes for those yet to apply.
As for more downtown changes, we have a stone parking lot behind the City Hall off of Cowen Street. We will be paving this lot sometime very soon for all of the downtown stores to use.
We would also like to install wayfinding signs for visitors and those not familiar with our city to find the school, parks, community center, pool and such.
In the next four years, we will be looking for and applying for grants and donations along with budgeted money for new equipment in our parks.
This last year, we removed the lily pad or wiggle bridge because the chlorine and the sun deteriorated the material and the tethers that held it together into a brittle and weak condition. We need to find something to replace this with.
We also need to re-roof the bath house. The roof on this does not leak right now, but it is in very poor shape. This will need to be done soon before the next season opens if we can get it scheduled. This goes along with the new paint and fixtures in the bath house last year.
We need to replace some playground equipment in the next few years too, quite possibly new restrooms by the ball diamonds.
With the new construction, Auburn Essential Services will be started for the residential portion. We will start in the new addition because of the ease of installation as new construction goes. Then, the long process of getting the rest of Garrett this service.
Our wastewater plant will need to get more equipment installed too in the next few years. We will try to purchase a centrifuge to spin down the sludge to a consistency of potting soil. This will cut the cost of hauling sludge.
We will continue to work on our streets and other utilities too. It has been an uphill battle to get our streets and alleys repaired. There is much to do and limited funds to work with. Even though we have received Community Crossing grants, this just makes a small dent in what needs to be done. We are very grateful for the grant money. We greatly thank the state for the funding and investing in the infrastructure.
We will be extending sidewalks to the south through our city these next four years. We will also get plans in order for the north walks too. We still have 50/50 sidewalks as these are a budgeted item.
They are already progressing on the new homes throughout our city. This is a positive for our growth.
We would like to entice some senior living accommodations also. There is a need.
There is something we will be working on soon at the south side of our city. We will be trying to get a new welcome sign. The big push for this is the City of Garrett will be hosting the Christmas dinner for the Northern Indiana Mayors roundtable. We are hosting this since I have been lucky enough to be the president of the round table this year. This will bring mayors and state officials and vendors from all around this area to our city. It would be great to make a good impression.
As the next four years go on, we will need another dump truck and other needed items bought.
We will stay in budget. We will see more progress.
Even my opponent and his friend said on Oct. 6, 2019, while in the Cup Of Blessing that they were in “beautiful downtown Garrett.” They can see the difference made too. Thank you for your compliment guys!
As this term comes to a close, I would like to thank you for letting me serve you. I truly hope you vote me back in for another four years. It has been a pleasure serving you. I mean that from the heart.
