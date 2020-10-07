Animals perish in Garrett house fire

GARRETT — Two dogs and three cats perished, but no people were injured in a fire that caused heavy damage to a Garrett residence Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to 902 Baer Pass at 1:27 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the structure.
The homeowners had just returned home when the fire was found, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said.
The cause has been determined as accidental, he said.
“We believe it started in the dehumidifier in the basement,” Werkheiser stated. “The homeowners left at 8:30 this morning for doctors’ appointments and discovered smoke when they got home and opened the front door.
“Interior crews found in the basement there was a fire, but it had put itself out,” he added. “They’re describing pretty heavy damage, fire damage to the basement, and heavy heat and smoke damage on the first floor.”
Werkheiser estimated damage to the home at $100,000, with $50,000 loss to the contents.
Firefighters had the situation under control at 1:47 p.m.
Auburn firefighters also responded, while Corunna firefighters covered Garrett’s station. Parkview DeKalb EMS, Garrett Police and the Garrett Water Department also assisted at the scene.
