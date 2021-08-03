Maslin graduates from UT-Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Katriana Maslin of Garrett received a degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement ceremonies held May 7 and May 8.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted four in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of spring 2021’s accomplishments. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses, and UT Martin regional centers are located in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. For more information, visit utm.edu.
