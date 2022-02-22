Arrested in Noble County
Sarah R. Kropp, 28, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Feb. 16 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Michelle Strand, 44, of the 50000 block of F Drive North, Marshall, Michigan, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Gary Wilkerson, 47, of the 100 block of East Boulevard, Kokomo, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Justin Scott, 22, of the 1400 block of Colerick Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 p.m. Feb. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Madison Hisner, 19, of the 3400 block of Woodgate Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:27 a.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Sullivan, 37, of the 16200 block of Six Oaks Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, all Level 6 felonies.
Bernadine McDowell-Walters, 33, of the 2700 block of Alexander Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Corey Blythe, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Feb. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Taylor Spicer, 26, of the 500 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3 a.m. Feb. 13 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 33, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.