Garrett Class of 1962 meets for lunch
KENDALLVILLE — Alumni of the 1962 Garrett High School met for lunch Aug. 4 at Don Chico’s Mexican Restaurant in Kendallville.
After lunch, the group shopped at the Bargain Shoppe on Main Street in Kendallville. The shop is sponsored by the First Christian Church.
Attending were Kay (Reed) McNall, Karen (Wade) Hathaway, Donna (Short) Morris, Linda (Davis) Miller, Jim Kelham, Beverly (Thomson) Blust, Sandy (Pfierman) Heitz, Bethel (Patrick) Buckles and guest Tom Blust.
The next lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Ziano’s, 702 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
