Sprunger retires
from Garrett State Bank
GARRETT — Brian Sprunger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Garrett State Bank, has retired after 46 years in banking.
Sprunger has been with Garrett State Bank since 1999 and will continue to serve on the Garrett State Bank’s board of directors. Sprunger is a graduate of Indiana University and the graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He began his career in banking at Fort Wayne National Bank, starting as a part-time teller and culminating as vice president and assistant operations manager.
Lynn Chapman was promoted to senior operations officer and will continue to serve as vice president. Chapman has served the Garrett State Bank in the operations division since 2007 and came to the bank with over 23 years of experience at United Community Bank in Auburn, Illinois.
First Federal Savings Bank
announces annual meeting
ANGOLA — First Federal Savings Bank of Angola will hold its annual meeting of members at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The meeting will take place at the bank office at 212 E. Maumee St., Angola.
The purpose of the meeting is for the election of directors and any other business that may come before the meeting.
