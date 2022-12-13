Garrett students take part in Gettysburg virtual field trip

GARRETT — Students in the U.S. history classes at Garrett High School took part in a virtual field trip with two U.S. Park Rangers from Gettysburg battlefield.
The experience was part of the National Park Service’s distance learning programs for the 2022-2023 school year. The field trip began Monday, Nov. 21 and concluded the following day.
The topic of discussion for Garrett students was, “How do monuments help or hinder our full understanding of American history?” Prior to the meeting, students used class time to learn about significant monuments at the Gettysburg battlefield, including those with a controversial backstory and the need for both Union and Confederate monuments on the battlefield. The group also studied a speech from Frederick Douglass at the dedication for the Freedmen’s Monument in Washington, D.C.
As part of the discussion with the Park Rangers, students learned that the reason monuments are erected is not just to commemorate the past, but to inspire the future.
“This experience was a great way for our students to see history come to life,” Garrett teacher Bill Thomas said. “Many times, we take monuments for granted even at a famous location such as Gettysburg. This was a great way for students to learn how to have a deeper understanding of how to use several resources to learn more about history.”
“We will be taking a group of students to Gettysburg and Washington, D.C., in March of 2024, where we will visit many of the same monuments discussed in our virtual trip,” teacher Mark Claxton added.
“Students will be able to apply their classroom knowledge while visiting Gettysburg. Our recent Gettysburg experience with the Park Rangers was quite enlightening.”
Park Rangers used examples from the Gettysburg Address and specific monuments at the battlefield, including Father William Corby, 90th Pennsylvania Infantry and State of Virginia, amongst others.
Students learned about why monuments are placed in certain locations on the battlefield, how they are maintained, and how to “read” the over 1,300 monuments at Gettysburg. They also developed an appreciation for how the small town of Gettysburg turned into a major tourist destination almost immediately and how the town recovered from the battle.
