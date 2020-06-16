INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett High School has earned a State Earn and Learn (SEAL) certification for its welding program from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The SEAL is the second for the high school; its construction trades program received the certification in August.
The Department of Workforce Development is helping to raise the skills of the state’s workforce by offering SEAL certificates to employers and high schools through its Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship.
“The SEAL certifications give the programs a certain level of credibility, coming from the state of Indiana,” said Chad Sutton, Garrett High School’s Director of Career Development. “The supporting coursework that goes along with the hands-on training and the certificate is a great way to let employers and our community partners know that we’ve got something useful to recruit new employees to their businesses.”
SEALs are structured, scalable programs ranging from just eight weeks to two years in length and include industry certifications tailored for any sector. They are designed to meet the skills that employers demand, are geared toward both adult and youth populations, and satisfy Indiana’s new graduation pathway requirements.
The SEAL certifications give students at Garrett High School the opportunity to earn industry-valued credentials while participating in paid on-the-job training.
At Garrett, students can begin exploring a welding career in sixth grade through a virtual welding program and eventually can earn 21 credit hours transferrable to Ivy Tech Community College.
They also can earn industry certifications in stick, tig and mig welding, in addition to 1,000 hours of on-the-job training and related technical instruction.
About 40 students at Garrett High School will be participating in the welding SEAL program in the upcoming school year.
Nucor Building Systems, a designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered metal building systems, and the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 Apprenticeship Program are a few of the program’s partners.
Nucor Building Systems donated materials for students to construct their workstations and looks forward to further building its relationship with Garrett’s welding program, said Philip Reinoehl, web technician at Nucor Building Systems, Waterloo.
“We know that in the trade industry there are less and less skilled workers who qualify for careers like welding,” Reinoehl said. “By partnering with Garrett High School, we want to show students who are interested in trades and vocational programs that there are great jobs out there.”
For the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166 Apprenticeship Program, its decision to partner with Garrett High School has been one of the best decisions it has made over the past few years, said Christopher Brown, director of training for the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166.
“The addition of the welding program will add yet another opportunity for the students at Garrett High School,” Brown said. “Having community partners such as Garrett High School helps our industry supply the highly skilled, professional workforce northeast Indiana desperately needs, while at the same time preparing high school students for high-paying local jobs that need to be filled.”
The SEAL certification is among a variety of tools that the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship has in its toolbox to help skill-up the state’s workforce.
“The welding SEAL at Garrett High School demonstrates a commitment on behalf of school leadership, staff, community partners and employers to provide students with not only an outstanding technical education in welding, but also opportunities to enrich learning through work-based learning and on-the-job training,” said Matthew Presley, a regional director for OWBLA. “This welding SEAL will prepare students for success, sharpen employability skills and launch careers in a high-demand, high-wage field.”
The Department of Workforce Development projects Indiana employers will need to fill 1 million additional jobs in the next 10 years, half of which will not require a four-year college degree, but some type of certification or credential beyond a high school diploma.
The OWBLA program is part of Gov. Holcomb’s NextLevel Jobs initiative.
