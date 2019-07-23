Tuesday, July 23
WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Design Your Own Market Day Bag, 6 p.m., all supplies and instruction provide free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.
Friday, July 26
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Floral Vase String Art, 1 p.m. All supplies and instruction provided free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.
Monday, July 29
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
• Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
• August Take-and-Make is a Spool Hanger, great for hanging jewelry, key rings, or other small items. Must be age 18 or older.
Thursday, Aug. 1
- Adult Book Club – 1 p.m., “The Wright Brothers” by David McCollough. Copies available at upstairs circulation desk.
- Genealogy – 6:30 p.m. led by Kerry Baumgartner
Friday, Aug. 2
- Book Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Garrett Public Library. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Community Room. Books for all ages, DVDs music CDs, books on CD, magazines and more.
- Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Book Sale continues, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., bag sale
Monday, Aug. 5
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
