Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett places 11th at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Garrett shot 437 to place 11th at the New Haven Invitational Aug. 21.
DeKalb finished sixth with a score of 386 and Angola was 15th with 495.
Carroll and Columbia City led the field at 335. The Chargers claimed the team title on the fifth-score tiebreaker.
Abby Weaver’s 85 was low for Garrett. Other Railroaders scores were Courtney Barse at 113, Kaitlyn Bergman at 117, Halle Hathaway at 122 and Mia Gullett at 130.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Railroaders shut out by Woodlan
WOODBURN — Garrett suffered its first loss of the season with a 3-0 loss to Woodlan Aug. 24.
Railroader goalie Nick Barden made 11 saves.
Garrett blanked by Heritage
GARRETT — Heritage was a 1-0 shutout winner over host Garrett Thursday.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Garrett girls shut out
EMMA — Westview defeated Garrett 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Freshman Brianna Munoz led Westview with four goals and one assist. Paige Schwartz had a goal and an assist. Paige Reigsecker, Stacy Stutzman, Karly Miller and Olivia Jasso also scored for Westview.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett defeats Columbia City
GARRETT — Host Garrett was a winner in four sets over Columbia City Aug. 24. Scores were 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18.
The Railroaders (2-1) got 16 kills from Morgan Ostrowski and 10 from Kyana Martinez. Kinleigh Smith chipped in with six kills.
Ostrowski had one solo block and four assists. Kelsey Bergman had one solo block. Martinez and Smith had two block assists each.
Taylor Gerke recorded 30 assists to go with 12 digs. Ostrowski added nine digs. Emma Welbaum served four aces. Martinez and Kennedy Hutton served three each.
New date for East Noble match
KENDALLVILLE — The Garrett-East Noble volleyball match has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 4.
Middle School Football
Garrett teams defeated
GARRETT — Garrett’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams lost to DeKalb Aug. 24.
The Barons won the seventh-grade game 20-6. DeKalb won the eighth-grade contest 32-7.
