Varsity Girls Golf

Garrett places 11th at New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Garrett shot 437 to place 11th at the New Haven Invitational Aug. 21.

DeKalb finished sixth with a score of 386 and Angola was 15th with 495.

Carroll and Columbia City led the field at 335. The Chargers claimed the team title on the fifth-score tiebreaker.

Abby Weaver’s 85 was low for Garrett. Other Railroaders scores were Courtney Barse at 113, Kaitlyn Bergman at 117, Halle Hathaway at 122 and Mia Gullett at 130.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Railroaders shut out by Woodlan

WOODBURN — Garrett suffered its first loss of the season with a 3-0 loss to Woodlan Aug. 24.

Railroader goalie Nick Barden made 11 saves.

Garrett blanked by Heritage

GARRETT — Heritage was a 1-0 shutout winner over host Garrett Thursday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Garrett girls shut out

EMMA — Westview defeated Garrett 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.

Freshman Brianna Munoz led Westview with four goals and one assist. Paige Schwartz had a goal and an assist. Paige Reigsecker, Stacy Stutzman, Karly Miller and Olivia Jasso also scored for Westview.

Varsity Volleyball

Garrett defeats Columbia City

GARRETT — Host Garrett was a winner in four sets over Columbia City Aug. 24. Scores were 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18.

The Railroaders (2-1) got 16 kills from Morgan Ostrowski and 10 from Kyana Martinez. Kinleigh Smith chipped in with six kills.

Ostrowski had one solo block and four assists. Kelsey Bergman had one solo block. Martinez and Smith had two block assists each.

Taylor Gerke recorded 30 assists to go with 12 digs. Ostrowski added nine digs. Emma Welbaum served four aces. Martinez and Kennedy Hutton served three each.

New date for East Noble match

KENDALLVILLE — The Garrett-East Noble volleyball match has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 4.

Middle School Football

Garrett teams defeated

GARRETT — Garrett’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams lost to DeKalb Aug. 24.

The Barons won the seventh-grade game 20-6. DeKalb won the eighth-grade contest 32-7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.