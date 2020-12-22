GARRETT — Fourth-grade student Maleah Howard correctly spelled “rallies” after 10 rounds to win the J.E. Ober Elementary School spelling bee recently.
The contest took place in the Garrett Performing Arts Center.
She will advance to the county spelling bee on Jan. 27 hosted at Garrett. Fourth-grade student Thomas was runner-up.
Participants in the fourth/fifth grade spelling bee included Luke Zuehsow, Harper Lee, Eleanor Rucker, Noah Miller, Zeke Lomeli, Yasmin Alferez, Ali Perkins and Kylie Bergman.
Third-grade student Asher Gilliland held on for 18 rounds to capture the second/third grade spelling bee by correctly spelling the word “pastry.” Third-grade student Matt Shelton was runner-up.
Participants included Lillith Smith, Rosalie Alferez, Wyatt Smith, Skilar Allen, Kaelyn Garman, Joshua Fugate, Griffin Bowser and Richard Buchtel.
Participants first won classroom spelling bee before representing his or her grade in the final spelling bee. Students and parents were not allowed to attend this year’s spelling bee due to social distancing, but the annual event was live-streamed on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Facebook page so parents and friends could watch at home and students could cheer on their fellow classmates back in the classroom.
Instructor Missy Burgess was the announcer and Kathy Douglass and Alice Weller served as judges.
