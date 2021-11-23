Church hosting
Christmas tree display
GARRETT — The Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St., will host a Christmas tree display in the church’s Heritage Hall.
Dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16 from 6-8 p.m. and Dec. 5 and 12 from 2-4 p.m. A bake sale also will take place Dec. 5 and 12.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite tree by placing donations in a bucket in front of each tree. Admission is free, but those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the community food bank.
Some trees will be offered for sale after Dec. 16.
Cash proceeds from the trees will be used toward the church’s mission project in Las Flores, Belize.
