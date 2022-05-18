GARRETT — Parkview EMS will have a new home in Garrett in the coming weeks following action by the Board of Works Tuesday.
“We want to collaborate more with the city,” said Greg Houk, real estate manager for Parkview Health of the desire to move from the current leased space at Miller’s Merry Manor on the south side of town to cohabit space at the fire station on North Cowen Street.
Under a proposed lease agreement, the single EMS vehicle would be parked outside the site with a shoreline for power at the downtown location. Staff would have access to the common area, training room and restrooms. Parkview currently pays $230 in rent for its inside space at its present site. An agreement with the city would provide a lease costing no more than $230 under a two-year agreement.
Houk noted the EMS and fire department currently have training between the two agencies and both would be better served if on the same site. Any move would take 4-6 weeks in order to complete the lease agreement.
Houk assured the board Parkview has no plans to vacate Garrett but to best serve the population. Garrett and Butler both have one EMS vehicle, while Auburn has two.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a quote from M.F. Projects Inc. for the Judy Morrill Beautification Project on South Randolph Street. While substantially lower in price than Webb Concrete, concerns regarding insurance requirements were laid to rest, according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff.
If a total of 1,800 linear feet of concrete were installed, the total price difference would be more than $50,000, according to figures provided by City Planner Milton Otero. Brinkerhoff noted since project is being financed through non-public funds, the city must spend responsibly.
Otero was given permission to purchase a new plotter from Priority Engineering for $16,265 to replace a current 2013 model that has outdated software.
Tuck-pointing on the east side of City Hall will begin this week and continue for the next 2-3 weeks. Sidewalks and the door entrance will be blocked off for the duration of the project. Plaster repair work inside the building will begin the week of June 6.
A request by a resident on C.R. 36 for city electric utility service was denied by the board. The property lies west of the Garrett boundary in the NIPSCO service area and would require petitioning the IURC and additional legal expenses for the city. Service provided by Garrett would be cheaper under current rates that with NIPSCO.
“In my opinion, it does not make a whole lot of sense,” said Garrett Electric Department Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch of running a single line to the property.
The new Altech Co. derrick truck for the electric department was delivered last week with training conducted Monday. Two apprentices have been hired by the electric department — Tylar Pomeroy and Joel Barkey — who will begin their climbing lab in late August through June at Scottburg.
Interim Police Chief Craig Pepple reported 144 calls for service between May 2-12. Police issued 25 traffic warnings, five city ordinance calls and three traffic tickets. One property damage accident was reported, and six arrests — two for alcohol, one traffic and one warrant, one methamphetamine arrest and one miscellaneous arrest. Thirty business checks were made during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 32 code violations during the past two weeks. There were 51 certified letters sent, 10 abates complied, and seven abates sent to City Hall for billing. Three letters were sent for second and third offenses. So far this year, 240 abate notices have been served, her report showed.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the city pool has been filled and the first of two state tests will be next week. He also noted the parking lot in Feick Park has been seal-coated and re-striped.
Five applications have been received for summer help, Mossberger said, and three will be selected for curb painting and other miscellaneous jobs to begin duty on June 6.
He was also given the go-ahead to purchase a new Dixie Chopper XTR mower for his department from Bobcat of Fort Wayne, with a municipal discount and an annual $1,500 replacement cost at $9,693.
Wastewater plant superintendent Marcy Coe reported 28,000 gallons of sludge was taken to Steuben Lakes last month. Water Plant Superintendent Pat Kleeman said hydrant flushing is complete and lead service line inventory work is underway.
Otero said a request from LaLos Mexican Restaurant to close off the 12-foot sidewalk outside of their new bar along North Peters Street to expand outdoor seating options would not provide the required five-foot wide ADA compliance for pedestrians to use the sidewalk.
Otero researched a removable sidewalk such as those used in the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District as a solution. Otero recommended the city ask LaLos to remove the tables and chairs that have already been installed along the east side of the restaurant until the city attorney writes a letter outlining requirements in order for permission for the usage. Tables in the parking area are not affected by the requirements.
