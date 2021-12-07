GARRETT — Garrett duo Jasen Bailey and Kyle Smith combined for 32 points to lead their team to a 46-36 win over Lakewood Park Friday.
Bailey had 10 of his game-high points in the first two quarters. Smith scored his team’s first 11 points in the fourth.
It was the first win for first-year head coach Andrew Evertts.
“Obviously it feels great,” Evertts said. “It was just really cool for the guys to see the way they responded. They’ve really been working so hard; at some point, it needs to pay off for them.
“For it to pay off early, game four for us, I thought was really big.”
Lakewood senior post player Isaiah Bland scored after blocking a Garrett shot at the other end, giving his team a 24-20 lead with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third.
Later, teammate Mason Posey sank a pair of free throws to make it 28-23 before Bailey answered with a three for the Railroaders.
That’s when Smith took over.
On the first possession of the fourth, he buried an NBA three from the right side of the key. After a Panther miss, he connected again, this time from the left wing, as Garrett took a 32-28 lead.
Bland hit a free throw for Lakewood Park before Smith had a conventional three-point play after driving the lane and scoring with 4:44 to play.
The Panthers’ Eli Smith came off the bench to hit a three seconds later, but Garrett’s Smith drove and scored again with 3:34 to go.
Bailey swiped the ball on Lakewood’s next possession and connected for a three at the other end, pushing his team’s lead to 40-32.
The Panthers’ Cameron Hindle, who led his team with 10 points, stole the ball and scored to cut the margin to six. Garrett made six of a possible 10 free throws in the final 1:03 to keep the visitors at arm’s length.
Garrett won the reserve game 44-36. Drayton Myers led all scorers with 19 points. Logan Gingerich had 12 points and Mason Jolloff had eight for Lakewood Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.