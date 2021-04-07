GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works gave its approval Tuesday for an escrow agreement between developer Custer Farms Inc. and the Garrett State Bank, and to infrastructure construction plans for phase 2 of Heritage Estates on the south side of town bordering S.R. 327 with an entrance off of C.R. 56.
Both documents needed approval prior to meetings of the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals next week. Phase one of Heritage Estates, currently under development, includes 69 homes, while the second phase will have 58.
Water utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported valves had been shut off in the Heritage Estates development, causing the loop to not work correctly. Once the valves were turned back on, water pressure was retained. The state’s threshold for water pressure has been met, he added, and it is always maintained above that level. As far as the statute goes, Kleeman said the state is more concerned about a backflow situation rather than water pressure.
Kleeman also reported Weller Electric is completing rewiring at the water plant, and installation of an 8-inch feeder line under the railroad tracks will begin Wednesday.
Wastewater utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser said the plant is running well. He reported 70,000 gallons of sludge were taken to Auburn for treatment last week, and that a state inspection of the plant was planned later in the day Tuesday.
City Planner Milton Otero reported Webb Concrete Construction Inc. was the only contractor to submit a bid packet for this year’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. The costs were broken out for concrete, removal of old concrete, Americans with Disabilities Act corners and other items for various sidewalk projects. The city attorney will take the bids under advisement to be presented at the board’s April 20 meeting. Webb Concrete has been used in past years for the program.
Otero said the application process for sidewalks will begin April 21 on a first-come, first-served basis. The application will be posted on Facebook and the city’s website and will be available in the mayor’s and clerk-treasurer’s offices in City Hall.
Otero also reported the city is awaiting a final review from the Indiana Department of Transportation on grant closeouts for the 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings matching grants. While the city saved some money on both grants, the remainder needs to be paid back in two invoices, $607.80 for 2019 and $3,270.72 for 2020.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported enough people have shown interest to work as lifeguards at the city pool this year. He will be seeking funding from the city to help pay for various events this summer, including “dive-in” movies, middle school swim nights and concert in the city parks.
Streets and parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the street sweeper has been out, and brush pickup began this week. Paul Zecca has completed pool certification, and both Zecca and Mossberger completed current mosquito category 8 training classes.
Workers continue to clean and prepare to fill the city pool, with a projected opening date of Saturday, May 29. Plans are to begin water testing the first of May to pass two consecutive weeks of testing prior to opening. The new pool slide has been shipped and should arrive in Garrett by the end of the week, Mossberger added.
Workers continue on landscaping beds in city parks and in front of the stage in Eastside Park, he added.
The board approved a bid from M.F. Projects LLC for improvements to the alley on the east side of Randolph Street between King and Keyser streets. The new dump truck for the street department is currently at W.A. Jones, with possession expected soon, he added.
Mossberger also reminded residents the city cleanup day will be Saturday, May 8, at the street barn on East Quincy Street.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented his first-quarter incident report at Tuesday’s session, showing 107 incidents, including 65 medical assists; 10 standby/cover assignment calls; 10 dispatched and canceled en route; six special type of incidents; three motor-vehicle accidents with injuries; two building fires; two outside rubbish/trash/waste fires; two gas leaks; and one each of grass fire, carbon monoxide incident, power line down, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address, smoke scare, odor of smoke, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction and unintentional smoke detector activation with no fire.
Chief of Police Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 212 calls between March 15 and April 4, including 43 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets, three city ordinance calls, and one property-damage accident and one personal-injury accident.
His report showed 21 total arrests, of which 12 were non-Garrett residents and nine were Garrett residents. Seven warrants were served, with one operating while intoxicated arrest, two traffic arrests, seven drug arrests, two for marijuana, one each for pills and paraphernalia, and three for multiple drug charges. Four miscellaneous arrests were noted. Officers made 79 business checks during the period.
McPherson was granted permission to open the application process for backup openings in the department.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported crews have begun to tag more than 2,400 poles with identification information for each pole.
Utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. and Scott Bowles, owner of Spectrum Engineering Corp., outlined plans to begin ordinance forms for public hearings regarding rates for Garrett electric utility users. Neither mentioned any proposed rates at Tuesday’s session.
