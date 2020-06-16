Nancy Potter
FORT WAYNE — Nancy Potter (Yarde), 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.
Nancy joins her beloved husband, Don, who was the love of her life since eighth grade. Married for 62 years, she was a devoted mother to daughters, Shari Calabrese (Jerry), Julie McLaughlin, Jill Rochette (Gene), and Jennifer Potter (Sean). She will be greatly missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary and Ayden and one great-granddaughter, Lillian.
Nancy was born to Edith (Wilmont) and John Yarde on Feb. 19, 1937, at the family homestead in Garrett, Indiana.
She graduated from Garrett High School, attended Manchester College, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Ball State University in elementary education. After teaching for several years she stayed at home to raise her loving daughters.
Nancy was a dedicated and involved member of the churches to which she belonged and served on many committees. She enjoyed spending time with her friends on the golf course, playing bridge, entertaining, and visiting with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Taylor Chapel in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Eileen Ludos
GARRETT — Eileen P. (Meehan) Ludos, 60, of Garrett, died June 7, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ima Seltenright
ANGOLA — Ima June Seltenright, 91, of Angola, born in Garrett and a 1947 Butler High School graduate, died June 3, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Hovarter
CORUNNA — Barbara Lou Hovarter, 82, of Corunna, died June 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Marsha Bassett
AUBURN — Marsha A. Bassett, 85, of Auburn, died June 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Donna German
AUBURN — Donna M. German, 82, of Auburn, died June 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Donald McKean Jr.
MARION, Ohio — Donald L. “Bogie” McKean Jr., 67, of Marion, Ohio and born in Auburn, died June 4, 2020.
A memorial service will take place at a later date, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery.
Darcy Hull
BUTLER — Darcy Lynn Hull, 61, of Butler, died June 4, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Maxine Ritter
PLEASANT LAKE — Maxine J. Ritter, 88, of Pleasant Lake, died June 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Lorraine Hernandez
KENDALLVILLE — Lorraine E. Hernandez, 52, of Kendallville and born in Auburn, died June 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nancy Huff
KENDALLVILLE — Nancy M. Huff, 80, of Kendallville, died June 10, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
David Kilgore
KENDALLVILLE — David L. Kilgore, 82, of Kendallville, died June 5, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Beverly Leitch
KENDALLVILLE — Beverly (Hoyer) Leitch, 84, of Kendallville, died June 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
William McKinney
KENDALLVILLE — William James “Bill” McKinney, 84, of Kendallville, died June 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
James Vanderpool
KENDALLVILLE — James D. Vanderpool, 58, of Kendallville, died June 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dale Yurt
KENDALLVILLE — Dale Yurt, 73, of Kendallville, died June 9, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
