LAGRANGE — The Angola cross country teams swept the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at Lakeland High School Wednesday.
The Hornet boys went 9-0 while the girls finished 8-0.
Garrett finished 8-1, the Westview boys went 7-2, Lakeland earned six wins, West Noble went 5-4, Churubusco was 4-5, Prairie Heights had three wins, Fairfield posted two wins, Eastside had one win and Hamilton went 0-10.
On the girls' side, West Noble followed the Hornets in second with a 7-1 record, followed by Fremont at 6-2. Churubusco was 5-3, Fairfield went 4-4, Garrett finished 3-5, Prairie Heights was 2-6, Westview was 1-7 and Eastside finished 0-8.
Garrett's boys defeated Churubusco 20-38, Eastside 15-50, Fairfield 15-49, Hamilton 15-50, Lakeland 23-34, Prairie Heights 15-49 and West Noble 23-34. When scores were tabulated, Garrett and Westview each finished with 28 points, but the Railroaders get the win by tiebreaker.
Angola defeated the Railroaders 18-37. Central Noble and Fremont did not field complete boys teams.
The Railroader girls defeated Eastside 22-35 and Westview 26-29. Garrett lost to Angola 21-38, Churubusco 26-29, Fairfield 27-30, Fremont 25-30, Prairie Heights 28-29 and West Noble 23-36.
Central Noble, Hamilton and Lakeland did not field complete girls teams.
In the boys' race, Angola's Izaiah Steury finished over a minute ahead of West Noble's Grant Flora for first place. Steury earned a time of 15 minutes, 47.07 seconds. Flora ran a time of 16:48.81.
Garrett was led by Tanner McMain in fourth place at 17:19.8. Luke Coffman, Gavin Weller and Nate Presswood finished in 14th, 15th and 17th, respectively, for the Railroaders.
Malachi Malcolm finished 24th overall, Parker Reed was 39th, Holden Bowser was 53rd, David Keuber was 60th, Jakob Jones was 61st, Connor Brown was 65th, Andrew Molargik was 85th and Tatner Woolard was 90th for the Railroaders.
Angola's Gracynn Hinkley won the girls' race in 20:45.66. Ava Budak finished in fifth at 21:12.71, Jordan Davenport ended up sixth in 21:29.25 and Holly Schneider placed 12th in 22:18.82 for the Hornets.
For Garrett, Addison Ebert was 31st, Samantha Liechty was 49th, Brooklyn Jacobs was 59th and Ayla Gilbert was 60th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.