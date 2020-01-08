GARRETT — Garrett's annual First Baby of the Year contest, sponsored by local businesses, is underway.
The parents of the first-born child of the year will receive gifts from local merchants.
The contest is open to all expectant mothers in Butler and Keyser townships.
Sponsors this year include Garrett State Bank, the Judy A. Morrill Center, Garrett Bowl, Miller's Markets, Garrett Hardware and The Flower Pot.
Prizes must be redeemed within 60 days of the child's birth. The child must not be born after Feb. 28, 2020.
Acceptance of prizes by the parents constitutes consent to publication of their names, the child's name and a photograph of the first baby to be published in the newspaper in connection with the current contest and in future years at the complete discretion of The Garrett Clipper.
Contact garrettclipper@kpcmedia.com to enter.
