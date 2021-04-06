Tuesday, April 6
Breakfast taco, apple slices with peanut butter, fruit juice, muffin, milk variety.
Wednesday, April 7
Chicken parmesan, caesar salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Thursday, April 8
Taco stick, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, April 9
Bratwurst or hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, April 12
Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, April 13
Soft shell chicken fajita, fruit, raspberry cream cheese bar, milk variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.