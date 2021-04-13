GARRETT — Two developments moved forward at the April 6 Garrett Board of Works meeting.
One is an escrow agreement between developer Custer Farms Inc. and the Garrett State Bank. The other is infrastructure construction plans for phase 2 of Heritage Estates on the city’s south side, east of S.R. 327, with an entrance off of C.R. 56.
Both documents needed approval prior to meetings of the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. The first phase of Heritage Estates — currently under development — includes 69 homes, while the second phase will have 58.
City Planner Milton Otero said the application process for the city’s 50-50 sidewalk replacement program will begin April 21 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook, and will be available in the mayor and clerk-treasurer offices at Garrett City Hall.
In a related note, Otero reported Webb Concrete Construction Inc. was the only contractor to submit a bid packet for the sidewalk replacement program.
Costs were broken out for concrete, removal of old concrete, Americans with Disabilities Act corners and other items for various sidewalk projects. The city attorney will take the bids under advisement to be presented at the board’s April 20 meeting. Webb Concrete has been used in past years for the program.
Otero also reported the city is awaiting final review from the Indiana Department of Transportation on grant closeouts for the 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings matching grants. While the city saved some money on both grants, the remainder needs to be paid back in two invoices: $607.80 for 2019 and $3,270.72 for 2020.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said the city cleanup day is Saturday, May 8, at the street barn on East Quincy Street.
Mossberger said the street sweeper has been out, and brush pickup began this week. Paul Zecca has completed pool certification, and both Zecca and Mossberger have completed current mosquito category 8 training classes.
Workers continue to clean and prepare to fill the city pool, with a projected opening date of Saturday, May 29. Plans are to begin water testing the first of May to pass two consecutive weeks of testing prior to opening, he said. The new pool slide has been shipped.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported valves had been shut off in the Heritage Estates development, causing the loop to not work correctly.
Once the valves were turned back on, water pressure was retained. The state’s threshold for water pressure has been met, he added, and it is always maintained above that level. As far as the statute goes, Kleeman said the state is more concerned about a back flow situation rather than water pressure.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported enough people have shown interest to work as lifeguards at the city pool this year. He will be seeking funding from the city to help pay for various events this summer, including “dive-in” movies, middle school swim nights and concert in the city parks.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented his first-quarter incident report.
As of April 6, firefighters had responded to 107 incidents. Of that total, 65 calls were for medical assistance. There were two reported building fires, three vehicle accidents with injuries, six special type of incidents, 10 calls for stand-by and 10 calls where the fire department was dispatched and canceled while en route.
Firefighters also responded to two outside rubbish/trash/waste fires, two gas leaks, and one each of grass fire, carbon monoxide incident, power line down, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address, smoke scare, odor of smoke, carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction and unintentional smoke detector activation with no fire.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 212 calls between March 15 and April 4, including 43 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets, three city ordinance calls, and one property damage accident and one personal injury accident.
His report showed 21 total arrests, of which 12 were non-Garrett residents and nine were Garrett residents. Seven warrants were served, with one operating a vehicle while intoxicated arrest, two traffic arrests, seven drug arrests, two for marijuana, one each for pills and paraphernalia, and three for multiple drug charges. Four miscellaneous arrests were noted. Officers made 79 business checks during the period.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported crews have begun to tag more than 2,400 poles with identification information for each pole.
