Today, July 6
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, second floor, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Department, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, July 12
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Judy A. Morrill Center Board of Directors, 1200 E. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday, July 13
Noon — Garrett Rotary Club, T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Public Library board of directors, Capitol Room, 107 W. Houston St.
Wednesday, July 14
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday, July 15
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Garrett Garden Club regular meeting, Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
7 p.m. — Alliance Industries, board of directors.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
