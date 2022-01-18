Today, Jan. 18
Chicken Alfredo pasta, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic toast, milk variety.
Wednesday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, graham cracker, milk variety.
Thursday
Texas straw hat, fruit, muffin, milk variety.
Friday
Beef tenderloin, pickle, green beans, fruit, Jello, milk variety.
Monday, Jan. 24
Cheeseburger, oven potato, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Chicken fajita, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk variety.
