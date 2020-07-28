GARRETT — Get those wheels shined up.
The 10th annual Quiet Knight Veterans Car Show will take place rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave. in Garrett.
Awards will be announced around 2:15 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178. It is open to race cars, classic cars, trucks, hot rods, muscle cars and motorcycles.
There is a $10 entry fee. Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded, with dash plaques to the first 125 cars. Participants will vote on awards.
In addition, there will be awards for Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief Choice and Fire Chief Choice, along with door prizes and a silent auction.
Classes are as follows: 1900-1929; 1930s; 1940s; 1950s; 1960s; 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000-2010; 2011-2020 and motorcycles.
Music will be provided, and drinks and food will be available.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Quiet Knight’s Veterans Fund, a local nonprofit that provides direct assistance to veterans who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.
For more information about the car show, contact Tom Bishop at 579-7569.
