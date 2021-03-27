GARRETT — After a year away from the baseball field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garrett Railroaders are eager to take the field.
The Railroaders are hoping to improve upon an 8-18 finish in 2019 that included an 11-7 loss to Concordia in sectional play.
"The players are working very hard and competing at every position," said new coach Jason Richards. "(It's a) great group of kids with a passion to win."
Richards has just a few returning starters from that 2019 team: seniors Blake Ratcliffe and Gage Smith and junior Graham Kelham.
Smith also plays third base. Kelham also plays shortstop. Ratcliffe can play either second base or the outfield.
Returning players with experience include senior Brayden Fisher and junior Trey Richards. Richards will play first base.
New faces looking to make contributions are senior Taylor DeLong, junior Kail Baughman, sophomores Luke Byers and Jacob Molargik and freshman Luke Holcomb.
"In spite of losing a whole season, our strength will be in our pitching depth," coach Richards said.
"Senior Gage Smith will lead a relatively young staff. Along with Smith, Graham Kelham is the lone returning pitcher with Varsity experience on the mound.
"Junior Kail Baughman, sophomore Luke Byers, and freshman Luke Holcomb round out what looks to be a competitive pitching staff.
"The biggest area for improvement will no doubt be at the plate," the Garrett mentor continued. "With a year lost due to COVID, this will be many teams' weakness early in the season."
The Railroaders batted .288 as a team in 2019 to go with a .907 fielding average and a team earned run average of 6.23.
Pitching can only do so much. The players behind him have to do their part as well, and coach Richards likes what he has behind the pitching mound.
"Defense will be an area of concentration this season," he said. "With our pitching, we can be in every game as long as the defense holds up."
Richards would like nothing better than to bring a sectional championship to Garrett, something that hasn't happened since 1973. Additional goals this season are to win the Northeast Corner Conference championship.
"Our team is happy for the opportunity to play baseball again," coach Richards said. "Our kids are working hard and competing at every position which makes the team better as a whole.
"We welcome the competition, both in-house and in what looks to be a very tough NECC conference."
The Railroaders begin regular season play Tuesday, April 6 at Lakewood Park. Garrett will play West Noble at Parkview Field at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
