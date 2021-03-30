Gary Pierson Sr.
RIDGEVILLE — Gary L. (Puddy) Pierson Sr., 74, of Union City, Indiana, formerly of Ridgeville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, in Muncie, Indiana.
Gary was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 3, 1947, a son of the late Virgil and Margie Pierson.
He was a 1966 graduate of Garret High School, proudly served in the United States Navy and was a foreman for Conrail, until his retirement.
Gary was an active member of American Legion, Eagles and NRA.
He enjoyed trips to the lake when he was boy, spending time with his family and going to his grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
Gary is survived by one son, Gary L. Pierson Jr.; one daughter, Carissa M. White (husband, Jason); one brother, Jim Pierson; one sister, Karen Smith (husband, Furl); and two grandchildren, Andrea and Garrett White.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Patty Barney.
Graveside services will be held at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville, Indiana, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Legion Post #178 in Garrett, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries, Ridgeville Chapel.
