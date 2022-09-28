AUBURN — Lauren Brown, the newly-crowned 2022 Miss DeKalb County, is no stranger to the 4-H fair.
Brown, a sophomore at Purdue University and a 2021 Eastside High School graduate, won the title in a field of 13 contestants at the conclusion of a pageant on the fair’s main stage Monday on a damp and chilly fall night.
When asked on stage where her favorite place at the fair, without hesitation she responded, “the beef barn,” having finished her 10 years in 4-H last year.
Brown said she was inspired to enter this year’s pageant — her first ever — by previous winner, Caitlyn Taylor.
“(Taylor) went to Purdue and wanted to see more 4-H girls (in the pageant), so I took the initiative and I wanted to do it, just so 4-H would have some representation in the pageant,” Brown said.
Having completed her 10 years of 4-H last year, “being able to be involved again will be very nice.
“I was having some withdrawals,” she said of not being in 4-H this year. “I am so excited to hand out ribbons to the 4-H kids, I know so many of them, so being able to hang out at the fair and say hello to everyone.”
She is the daughter of Derek and Kelly Brown and is studying veterinary science at Purdue.
Brown also sees the role of Miss DeKalb County as a continuation of her service to the community.
Her speech, “Journey to the Cure,” shared the loss of her aunt to multiple myeloma during Brown’s senior year at Eastside.
“Losing her awakened a new passion in me to help similar patients and their families deal with their cancer battles,” she said.
A few months prior to her aunt’s passing, Brown joined the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Students of the Year campaign which brought together students from across northeast Indiana to compete to raise the most funds for LLS.
“I joined this campaign hoping I would make a difference in the lives of others. I never realized how much of a difference it would make in my own. I became part of something bigger than myself,” she said of meeting with company executives to garner funds and having it make community service a part of her daily life.
After weeks of nonstop effort and through the immense support of the community of DeKalb County, Brown was named the 2021 Student of the Year for raising a record-setting $65,000 for blood cancer research.
“I am incredibly thankful to this community and all they have done to support me — and will continue to serve in the community,” she said.
“I would just like to say thank you to my family, friends and to my Lord for making this happen for me,” she said following the pageant.
Contestants participated in interviews with judges earlier in the day for 50% of their total score. During the evening program, the professional wear portion with a one-minute speech scored 20%, plus the evening gown and on-stage question for the final 30%.
Braelyn May, a 2021 graduate of DeKalb High School, was first runner-up. She is the daughter of John and Kathy May.
Her speech, “Promoting 4-H Involvement,” shared her 10 years of experience in 4-H through which she met a lot of new people and learned valuable life lessons. She advised incoming 4-Hers “to always try your best, and always do your best.”
To older 4-Hers, “there’s a little kid watching you every step of the way, whether in your daily routine or in your 4-H career,” as way to “show them here are no limits except those you set for yourself.”
Lydia Sullivan, a junior at Eastside High School, was second-runner-up. She is the daughter of Bob and Renee Sullivan.
Her speech, “In Front of and Behind the Lens,” focused on her love of taking photos that began with her 4-H photography project, and later learning about camera settings and understanding photo composition. More recently, she has been taking photos for the Eastside sports teams and has been spending time in front of the lens through local modeling projects.
Maggie Woodward, a senior at Garrett High School, was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Rob and LeeAnne Woodward.
Her speech, “Growing Up in Garrett,” shared her love for her hometown.
“Growing up in a small town has been a huge blessing in my life. Because of the people and the support given to me, there’s not a more perfect place to have grown up than Garrett, Indiana,” Woodward said.
She recalled childhood memories of swimming at the city pool, getting Blue Moon ice cream at least twice a week, the number of people who gather for the home team for Friday night lights, watching movies at the drive-in — and how cool it is going to the local grocery store where she would know at least 80% of the people there.
“But nothing will compare to the way this community comes together in a time of need. I am so fortunate to be able to call this place my forever home,” Woodward said.
Carine Bowers, a senior at DeKalb High School, was fourth runner-up. She is the daughter of Jermey Bowers and Cari Krakwoski.
Her speech centered around her wish for a pony as a four-year-old girl living in Auburn and eventually having her own horse only to have it suffer from equine herpes virus this past year. Bowers nursed “her girl” all hours of the day for many months to bring her back to health. That experience inspired her to seek a career as a veterinarian.
Bowers also was the People’s Choice Award winner, determined in a dollar-per-vote audience contest.
Miss Congeniality, voted on by fellow contestants, went to Bella Hug, a sophomore at Trine University and a 2021 Garrett High School graduate. She is the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug.
Hug was also presented the Guy Thomas 110 Percent Spirit Award. The award was begun four years ago in memory of Mr. Thomas for his devotion to the pageant for many years. His wife, Joy Thomas, was a longtime director of the Miss DeKalb County pageant.
Other contestants include:
- Lilly Saurbeck, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Josh and Karie Saurbeck;
- Olivia Woodcox, a junior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Brad and Amy Woodcox;
- Katie Blessinger, a senior at Garrett High School and the daughter of John and Dawn Blessinger;
- Ali Ohlemacher, a junior at Garrett High School and the daughter of Dan Ohlemacher and Shelley Nadeau;
- Kaitlyn Blair, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Coby and Shanon Blair;
- Lilly Moore-Warstler, a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Shanon Moore and the late Robert Warstler; and
- Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, a freshman at the University of Saint Francis and a 2022 Garrett High School graduate, the daughter of Kara Caywood.
Contestants and 2021 Miss DeKalb County Payton Warfield performed an opening number to “Fireball” by Pit Bull wearing gray T-shirts with Miss DeKalb County logo and black workout pants.
Pageant directors were Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson. Judges were Heather Lortie of Churubusco, Annette Johnson from Angola and Michelle Schlotterback of Auburn. Kent Johnson served as emcee for the event.
