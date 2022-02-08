Vaccine clinic dates announced
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting mobile vaccination and testing clinics in DeKalb County in February and March.
Clinics will be this Wednesday and Saturday, and again Wednesday, March 9 and Saturday, March 12. The clinics will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Vaccinations will be available to people 5 and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
The vaccination entrance will be the west door off Union Street. The testing entrance will be the south door off of the parking lot.
