GARRETT — Fire destroyed a 10-by-10-foot chicken coop south of Garrett Thursday evening.
The fire was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 64 Skyline Drive at Holiday Lakes.
LaOtto Fire Chief Jay Squadrito said homeowners came home to find the building on fire. While no cause has been identified, Squadrito said a heat lamp was being used as a heating source. He did not have the names of the homeowners or how many chickens were inside the coop.
With the blaze initially dispatched as a working structure fire, LaOtto, Garrett, Jackson Township, Auburn and Huntertown firefighters were summoned. LaOtto and Garrett units had the situation under control within 20 minutes, and the other departments were told to disregard the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.