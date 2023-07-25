Arrested in Noble County
Marjorie F. Cohen, 34, of the 400 bock of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. July 14 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Christina M. Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. July 17 by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 4 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Steven B. Krieger, 45, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. July 17 by Noble County police on a court order. No further charging information was provided.
Nathan E. Healy, 38, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. July 19 by Noble County police on charges of interfering with public safety with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Linda Conrad, 40, of the 900 block of Home Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 a.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation (possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor).
Alicia Crowe, 39, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. July 15 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jermaine Crockett, 39, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. July 15 by Garrett Police on charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies.
Nathaniel Carthen, 29, of the 100 block of East 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. July 16 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lonnie King, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana and driving whiel suspended, both Class A misdemeanors.
Michael Tindall, 47, of the 22600 block of Main Street, Woodburn, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. July 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Combs, 41, of the 600 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. July 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation (criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Ryan McCormick, 57, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.