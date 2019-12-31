David Smart
ANGOLA — David Wayne Smart, 72, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Dec. 23, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Betty Miller
AUBURN — Betty Miller, 87, of Auburn, died Dec. 24, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Craig Anderson
LAOTTO — Craig E. Anderson, 59, of LaOtto, died Dec. 20, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Rhonda Bridegan
LAOTTO — Rhonda Bridegan, 60, of LaOtto, died Dec. 27, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Karen Beberstein
AVILLA — Karen J. Beberstein, 73, of Avilla, died Dec. 24, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
JoAnn Jennings
AVILLA — JoAnn Jennings, 80, of Avilla, died Dec. 20, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Margaret Rodkey
BUTLER — Margaret “Elaine” Rodkey, 83, of Butler and formerly of Elkhart, died Dec. 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Gail McIntosh
HAMILTON — Gail E. McIntosh, 94, of Hamilton, died Dec. 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ethel Cram
ANGOLA — Ethel “Louise” Cram, 76, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Rosemarie Kivits
ANGOLA — Rosemarie Kivits, 94, of Angola, died Dec. 22, 2019.
There will be no services.
Orla Wiltse
ANGOLA — Orla Mae Wiltse, 81, of Angola, died Dec. 22, 2019.
Eagle Funeral Home, Quincy, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Betty Atz
KENDALLVILLE — Betty R. Atz, 99, of Kendallville, died Dec. 21, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Luella Campbell
KENDALLVILLE — Luella Campbell, 63, of Kendallville, died Dec. 24, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Diane Meaker
KENDALLVILLE — Diane Michelle “Tinkerbelle” (Treft) Meaker, 53, of Kendallville, died Dec. 23, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
